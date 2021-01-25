Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Ships 3.5 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

Koei Tecmo announced in its financial results for the third quarter, which ended December 31, 2021, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has shipped 3.5 million units since it launched in November 2020. This is the highest number ever for any title in the Warriors series.

Also announced is that Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy has shipped 220,000 units in Japan and Asia on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch, and Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle has sold 100,000 units on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Here is an overview of the game:

See Hyrule 100 years before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game and experience the events of the Great Calamity.

Join the struggle that brought Hyrule to its knees. Learn more about Zelda, the four Champions, the King of Hyrule and more through dramatic cutscenes as they try to save the kingdom from Calamity. The Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity game is the only way to firsthand see what happened 100 years ago.

Battle Hordes of Hyrule’s Most Formidable Foes

From barbaric Bokoblins to towering Lynels, Ganon’s troops have emerged in droves. Playable heroes like Link, Zelda and more must use their distinct abilities to carve through hundreds of enemies to save Hyrule from the impending Calamity.

