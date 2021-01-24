New Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic in Development Outside of EA, According to Rumor - News

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic released back in 2003 for the original Xbox and PC by developer BioWare, while its sequel Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords released in 2004.

We have heard rumors that a new Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is in development and that it would take elements from the first two games to bring them back into Star Wars canon as more of a re-imagining than just a remake.

We have now heard another mention of a new Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic game. Star Wars insider Bespin Bulletin in a podcast (via VideoGamesChronicle) says the game is in development by a studio outside of Electronic Arts.

"Amongst my digging, I heard there is a Knights of the Old Republic project in development somewhere," said Bespin Bulletin. "I talked to a couple of people, and I also found out that Jason Schreier said that it’s not with EA, and we’ll ‘never guess’ who the studio is that’s making this game."

Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier on ResetEra says nobody will be able to guess what studio is developing the game. Insider shinobi602, also on ResetEra, says the developer is not a household name that many people are aware of.

