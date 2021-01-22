GTAV Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V is in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 19, 2021.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is in second place, Red Dead Redemption 2 is in third place, Red Dead Redemption 2 is in fourth place, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla is in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Red Dead Redemption 2 Scott Pilgrim VS. The World: The Game: Complete Edition Assassin's Creed Valhalla Tekken 7 FIFA 21 Far Cry 5 The Crew 2 Jump Force

