Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the Swiss Charts Again - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 2nd week of 2021.

The second through fifth places are all up one spot from the previous week. FIFA 21 is in second, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is in third, Super Mario 3D All-Stars is in fourth, and Super Mario Party is in fifth.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10 and four multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 2, 2021: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 21 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario 3D All-Stars Super Mario Party Just Dance 2021 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Minecraft The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Assassin's Creed Valhalla

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

