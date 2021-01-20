By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
GameStop to Have Limited Number of PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Switch Bundles Tomorrow

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 511 Views

Sony and Microsoft launched their next-generation consoles last November and have since been hard to find as the stock has remained quite limited worldwide. 

GameStop via Twitter announced it will have a limited number of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch console bundles available tomorrow through its website

No exact time was provided on when they will become available. 

3 Comments
Chicho (5 hours ago)

scalpers wont get the bundes. Gamestop will bundle pokemon plushies with the switch and maybe a PS shirt with the ps5, scalpers don't want that.

eddy7eddy Chicho (5 hours ago)

Haha true, Some expensive... Stuff, $50~$100 extra.

Random_Matt (7 hours ago)

Why bother, you know the scalpers will get 100% of them.

