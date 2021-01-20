GameStop to Have Limited Number of PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Switch Bundles Tomorrow - News

/ 511 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Sony and Microsoft launched their next-generation consoles last November and have since been hard to find as the stock has remained quite limited worldwide.

GameStop via Twitter announced it will have a limited number of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch console bundles available tomorrow through its website.

No exact time was provided on when they will become available.

❗Heads up❗-- A limited number of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, AND Nintendo Switch console bundles will be available tomorrow on https://t.co/CYyCoH1dWE.



We’ll let you know when they're live, but you might want to turn on post notifications so you don’t miss out! pic.twitter.com/tC3dUBDbKl — GameStop (@GameStop) January 20, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles