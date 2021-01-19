Pikmin 3 Deluxe is the Best-Selling Pikmin Game in Japan - Sales

/ 523 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The Wii U port, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, released for the Nintendo Switch on October 30 and is already the best-selling entry in the franchise in Japan with over 500,000 units sold.

The game in roughly two months has sold 513,225 units in Japan, which tops the original Pikmin on the GameCube with 502,996 units sold. Pikmin 2 ended up selling 483,027 units in Japan. It should be noted the figure doesn't include digital sales.

Here is the list of Pikmin sales in Japan:

Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 513,225 Pikmin – 502,996 Pikmin 2 – 483,027 New Play Control! Pikmin 2 – 237,064 Pikmin 3 – 232,313 New Play Control! Pikmin – 170,866 Hey! Pikmin – 157,007

Direct comparison with the other games.



2 months of Pikmin 3 Deluxe surpasses 1+ year sales of Pikmin & Pikmin 2. pic.twitter.com/HdhWa2nJBo — Game Data Library (@GameDataLibrary) January 14, 2021

Thanks, NintendoEverything.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles