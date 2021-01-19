Pikmin 3 Deluxe is the Best-Selling Pikmin Game in Japan - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 523 Views
The Wii U port, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, released for the Nintendo Switch on October 30 and is already the best-selling entry in the franchise in Japan with over 500,000 units sold.
The game in roughly two months has sold 513,225 units in Japan, which tops the original Pikmin on the GameCube with 502,996 units sold. Pikmin 2 ended up selling 483,027 units in Japan. It should be noted the figure doesn't include digital sales.
Here is the list of Pikmin sales in Japan:
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 513,225
- Pikmin – 502,996
- Pikmin 2 – 483,027
- New Play Control! Pikmin 2 – 237,064
- Pikmin 3 – 232,313
- New Play Control! Pikmin – 170,866
- Hey! Pikmin – 157,007
Makes sense, this is the first mainline Pikmin game on a handheld, and the Switch is in its way to become one of the best selling consoles in Japan. It would be weird if it wasn't the best selling one.
I don’t really care that much for Pikmin, but this is excellent news for Pikmin fans! As it shows Nintendo that there is an audience for the franchise and it has potential if given the chance.
Hopefully this will open the door for some other dormant Nintendo IPs to make a comeback like F-Zero, Star Fox, and Earthbound.
This does make sense, that with the success of a game of old Nintendo consoles it is encouraged to remove forgotten IPs instead of waiting to see if they marry a sequel
If it does the same globally, then Pikmin is saved. ^^
It most likely didn't. I mean, I'm almost totally convinced that it didn't. It's quite curious that it did so well in Japan in the first place.
Maybe it already did. But since we don't have concrete numbers for the other regions, only Nintendo have this information. Maybe they will share some info if it cross 2M in sales... Or not. Who knows. This franchise won't pull some big numbers to be bragging about it, that is certain
I think the only missing relevant WiiU ports now are The Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD
Well, goodbye Pikmin 4
I don't think that's the case. Another Mario Kart would canibalize the sales and playerbase of the first one, whereas Pikmin 3 doing well might make people want a sequel.