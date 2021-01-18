The Last of US HBO Series Hires Kantemir Balagov as Director - News

HBO announced in March 2020 it was developing a series based on the hit video game series, The Last of Us. Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and The Last of Us writer and creative director Neil Druckmann are writing the script and will be the executive producers on the series.

The HBO series has now found a new director, Russian filmmaker Kantemir Balagov, who directed the drama Beanpole, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Balagov will direct the pilot episode.

"Kantemir is a brilliant director who shares our love for Joel and Ellie’s journey," said Druckmann via Twitter. "Stoked that he’s joining the [The Last of Us] family."

Kantemir is a brilliant director who shares our love for Joel and Ellie’s journey. Stoked that he’s joining the TloU family. https://t.co/TKJbUaff1f — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) January 15, 2021

