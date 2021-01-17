Animal Crossing: New Horizons Once Again Tops the UK Charts - Sales

Animal Crossing: New Horizon has remained on the top spot on the UK charts, according to GfK for the week ending January 16, 2021. Sales for the game dropped 24 percent.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in second as sales fell 23 percent, followed by Just Dance 2021 in third, which saw sales decrease 29 percent. Grand Theft Auto V is up four spots to take fourth place as sales increased six percent. The Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft rounds out the top five.

For the first two weeks of 2021, physical software sales are up 27.4 percent year-over-year. This is due to the Nintendo Switch, which has game sales up 120 percent. If you combine PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 game sales, PlayStation game sales are up slgihtly.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Just Dance 2021 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft (NS) FIFA 21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Super Mario 3D All-Stars New Super Mario Bro. U Deluxe Ring Fist Adventure

