Curious Expedition 2 Launches January 28 for PC

Publisher Thunderful and developer Maschinen-Mensch announced Curious Expedition 2 will leave Early Access and officially launch for PC via Steam on January 28 for $19.99 / €19.99 / £19.99.

"We are so excited to reveal that Curious Expedition 2 will be out in just two weeks! Creating this game has been quite the journey in itself," said Maschinen-Mensch producer Lorenzo Pilia. "For all you adventurers out there, we wish you good luck on your travels. With a treasure trove of content planned and console versions too, there’s a lot more to come from us in 2021."

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Curious Expedition 2 is a turn-based expedition roguelike that requires players to manage their resources and party members to keep insanity at bay and find glory.

A grand discovery has been made: mysterious islands that have begun to appear and vanish from the Atlantic as if by magic. The great Explorer Clubs are funding expeditions to these strange islands to bring treasures back for the 1889 World’s Fair in Paris. Are you bold enough to join the adventure?

Key Features:

Explore procedurally generated worlds in a variety of biomes, each featuring a new combination of dangers and opportunities.

Manage your resources to keep your trek alive and sanity high. Balance greed against your survival needs to find glory without perishing.

Procedural storytelling makes every adventure unique. Your characters form relationships, change loyalty, acquire mental illnesses, and more in response to the environment and your decisions.

Embark on an epic campaign that combines procedural gameplay with handcrafted story to create a narrative experience that can be played again and again.

All-new combat mechanics will require all your cleverness to survive fierce wild animals and legendary creatures.

Join online challenges and pledge yourself to an Explorer Club to compete for unique rewards.

Outfit your party members with equippable gear to create builds that can take on any challenge.

Set off on all-new expedition types, each with their own unique goal and events. Will you seek out the legendary Golden Pyramid or choose to recover the Rainbow Orchid instead?

Explore and discover mysterious locations. Plunder ancient shrines, haggle with strange mole people, loot ghostly pirate ships, and more…

4K-native graphics featuring a classic comic-inspired art style.

Veteran CE1 players will discover tons of new content: new items, character types, enemies, biomes, tribes, events, and more!

