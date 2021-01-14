Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the Swiss Charts in 1st Week of 2021 - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 1st week of 2021.

Ring Fit Adventure jumps up from sixth to second place, while FIFA 21 drops to third place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Mario 3D All-Stars remain in fourth and fifth, respectively.

There are a total of eighth Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10 and two multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 1, 2021: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure FIFA 21 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario 3D All-Stars Super Mario Party New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Minecraft 51 Worldwide Games The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

