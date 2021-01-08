FIFA 21 Tops the New Zealand Charts in Final Week of 2020 - Sales

FIFA 21 is in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 3, 2021.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is in second place, Grand Theft Auto V is in third place, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is in fourth place, and Rugby Challenge 4 is in fourth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

FIFA 21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Grand Theft Auto V Assassin's Creed Valhalla Rugby Challenge 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 NBA 2K21 EA Sports UFC 4 Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Rainbow Six Siege

