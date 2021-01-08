Switch Sold as Much as PS5, XS, PS4, and Xbox One Combined in the UK in 2020 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch had around a 50 percent marketshare in the UK in 2020, according to the head of GamesInmdustry Christopher Dring.

Dring says the Nintendo Switch sold as well as the combined sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in the UK last year.

In a response to another tweet, Dring said the stock of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S was higher than their predecessors and that PS4 and Xbox One sales sold "very well last year," which was driven by the pandemic, price cuts, and launches like The Last of Us Part II.

In the UK last year, if you add every PS5 sold to every PS4 sold to every Xbox Series sold to every Xbox One sold... you get pretty much how much Nintendo Switch sold — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) January 7, 2021

PS4 and Xbox One did very well last year, partially thanks to COVID but also due to launches like Last of Us 2, and price cuts. PS5 and Xbox Series had more stock in the market than their predecessors managed. Try again. — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) January 8, 2021

