Switch Outsells Lifetime 3DS Sales - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Dec 20-26 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 1,159,994 units sold for the week ending December 26, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 76,285,948 units lifetime.

With lifetime Switch sales now at 76,285,948 units, that puts it ahead of the Nintendo 3DS, which has sold 75,906,986 units.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 287,921 units to bring its lifetime sales to 4,480,728 units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 158,458 units to bring their lifetime sales to 2,401,386 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 139,859 units, the Xbox One sold 68,995 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 3,261 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 233,451 units (25.2%). The PlayStation 4 is down 296,951 units (-68.0%), the Xbox One is down 138,605 units (-66.8%), and the 3DS is down 32,455 units (-90.9%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 1,159,994 ( 76,285,948 ) PlayStation 5 - 287,921 ( 4,480,728 ) Xbox Series X|S - 158,458 ( 2,401,386 ) PlayStation 4 - 139,859 ( 114,965,268 ) Xbox One - 68,995 ( 49,340,630 ) 3DS - 3,261 ( 75,906,986 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 467,036 PlayStation 5 - 120,083 Xbox Series X|S - 104,488 Xbox One - 51,189 PlayStation 4 - 45,452 3DS - 1,561

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 266,197 PlayStation 5 - 134,973 PlayStation 4 - 66,449 Xbox Series X|S - 47,749 Xbox One - 14,682 3DS - 873 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 388,184 PlayStation 5 - 23,003 PlayStation 4 - 24,544 Xbox Series X|S - 2,945 Xbox One - 1,174 3DS - 769

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 38,577 PlayStation 5 - 9,862 PlayStation 4 - 3,414 Xbox Series X|S - 3,276 Xbox One - 1,950 3DS - 58

