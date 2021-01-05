PS5 Offers 'Many Improved Functions' Over PS4, Says Dying: 1983 Dev - News

CEO of NEKCOM and director of Dying: 1983 Luo Xiangyu in an interview with GamingBolt says the PlayStation 5 compared to the PlayStation 4 offers "many improved functions" due to its much higher specifications.

"Compared to the previous-gen console, the performance of PS5 is significantly higher; meanwhile it also brings many improved functions," said Xiangyu.

"This is not only for the better resolution, but also the delicate details, realistic rendering, fluent FPS, 3D audio for precise positioning, and soon, all of these level functions will bring a better experience to players in visuals, audio, and gameplay."

Xiangyu also discussed the Unreal Engine 5 tech demo that was showcased last year and that the cooperation between Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony is good for developers.

"I remember the amazing technical show of UE5 on PS5 half a year ago; I still feel surprised now when looking back on the show," he added. "Take the N virtual geometry system for instance, this truly shows what next-gen is about, and how new technology could impact the workflow and design approach of game development, and break away from the current traditional bounds. The sophisticated design of hardware, combined with improvements in software, is the core of next-gen.

"Meanwhile, as an indie game studio, we are happy to see the tight cooperation between the platforms (PS/XBOX/NS) and the game engine provider. It provides us firm confidence in development; which will let us worry less and try new things more confidently."

