PlayStation Now Adds The Crew 2 and More in January - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it has added several more titles to its PlayStation Now lineup. The new titles include The Crew 2, Surviving Mars, and Frostpunk.

Here is an overview of the games added to PlayStation Now:

The Crew 2

In The Crew 2, take on the American motorsports scene as you explore and dominate the land, air, and sea of the United States in one of the most exhilarating open worlds ever created. With a wide variety of exotic cars, bikes, boats, and planes to choose from, experience the unbridled thrill and adrenaline-pumping excitement of competing across the entire USA as you test your skills in a wide range of driving disciplines. Record every heart-pounding, asphalt-melting moment and share them with the simple push of a button – fame is yours to take!

● The Crew 2 is available to play on PlayStation Now until July 5, 2021

Surviving Mars

Discover a planet’s secrets as you work to build a sustainable colony on the face of Mars. Use drones to prepare for human colonists, then make sure to balance colonist personalities as you create habitable living areas in grand domes, make discoveries, and build a new society. But colonizing a hostile world challenges you to build carefully and the planet hides secrets, both good and bad. Best of luck, pioneer.

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Enjoy a complex strategic challenge alongside a rich narrative in this alternative take on the nineteenth-century industrial revolution. Heat means life as you construct and maintain a steam-fueled Victorian city in this social survival game.

Search for intel, supplies and survivors to expand your society’s population. Research new technologies to develop advanced infrastructure, including self-powered automatons, airships and more to help you survive the overwhelming cold. Whether you’re an enlightened ruler or an iron-fisted tyrant, you’ll discover choices in this world aren’t as easy as they seem.

