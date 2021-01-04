The Medium Dev on Xbox Series S: 'Wait to See How the First Titles Perform' Before Judging It - News

/ 986 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

The Medium Producer Jacek Zięba in an interview with Wccftech was asked his thoughts on the Xbox Series S and if it would improve accessibility to the next-generation for casual players or if it would end up being more problematic for developers for its lower specifications.

Zięba says for now it is hard to judge and he is waiting to see how the first titles released for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S perform before deciding one way or the other.

"It’s hard to fully judge at this point as we definitely have to wait to see how the first titles perform on both platforms," said Zięba. "Microsoft makes every effort to ensure that the games are as similar as possible on both platforms despite their considerable differences in power."

He does go on to say that the Xbox Series S along with Xbox Game Pass is a really great option for people who are either looking to return to gaming or to start gaming for the first time.

"What we can be sure of now is that the Xbox Series S in conjunction with Game Pass is a really great option for people either looking to return to gaming or just starting their adventure with them."

The Medium will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC on January 28, 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles