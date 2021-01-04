Football Manager 21 Sales Top 1 Million Units, Fastest in Series History - Sales

/ 585 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Football Manager 21 director Miles Jacobson via Twitter announced on January 2 the game has sold over one million units as well as having over 900,000 players last week.

The game is the fastest ever in the series to reach the one million sold milestone. The game is available on Xbox consoles for the first time in many years, which likely helped move a decent amount of copies.

Football Manager 21 is available now for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Android.

At some point yesterday, #FM21 became our fastest ever series of games to reach 1m copies activated.

I'm guessing you're getting value for money from it, as over 900k of you played it last week!

I hope you're finding some solace & company from the game world you escape into.

x — Miles Jacobson (@milesSI) January 3, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles