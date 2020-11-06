Spacelords on Xbox Series X and S, and PS5 to Run at 4K and 60 FPS - News

Developer MercurySteam announced the free-to-play science-fiction third-person shooter, Spacelords, on the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5 will run in 4K resolution and 60 frames per second in a free update that will release before the consoles will next week.

This is not for a next-generation version of the game, but for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions getting improvements for the next-generation.

Here is an overview of the game:

Embark on an epic sci-fi, free-to-play adventure. Spacelords is a brand-new take on the shooter genre. Through its four-versus-one campaign, you experience both sides of the story: Join the Raiders in their fight to free the legendary Broken Planet, or switch sides and fight as the Antagonist alongside the invading hordes!

Spacelords is completely free to play. You will be able to fully progress through the entire game.

New four-versus-one campaign. Experience both sides of the story: join the Raiders in their fight to free the Broken Planet, or switch sides and foil their missions as the Antagonist.

Mod your weapons and chose among hundreds of Cards to customize your character and create the ultimate Spacelords.

Live a cinematic experience: over 80 incredible cinematic scenes will submerge you into the Spacelords universe.

Key Features:

17 characters to choose from.

Over 70 unlockable weapons.

Four configuration parameters for each weapon.

Over 500 Character Cards.

Spacelords is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.

