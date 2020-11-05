GTAV Sales Top 135 Million, RDR 2 Sales Top 34 Million, NBA 2K21 Sales Top 5 Million - Sales

Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games in their latest financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2020, announced Grand Theft Auto V has sold-in over 135 million units worldwide, while Grand Theft Auto Online had its best second quarter ever in-terms of active players.

Take-Two also announced Red Dead Redemption 2 sales have topped 34 million units, NBA 2K21 sales are over 5 million units The Outer Worlds sales are over 3 million units, Mafia Trilogy and Definitive Edition have sold over a combined 2 million units, and PGA Tour 2K21 has sold over 1 million units.

To compare the original Red Dead Redemption sold around 15 million units before the launch of the sequel. Net bookings for Red Dead Redemption Online were up 96 percent year-over-year in the quarter.

NBA 2K21 is performing better than NBA 2K20, with in-game purchases up 74 percent year-over-year and this is before the release of the next-generation version alongside the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5 next week.

The Outer Worlds saw a boost in sales thanks to the release of the Nintendo Switch version.

Take-Two announced net revenue for the quarter ending September 30 was down two percent to $841.1 million and net booking was up less than one percent to $957.5 million.

"Remarkably enough, it's had no impact," Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick told GamesIndustry on the delayed release of NBA 2K21. "The title's just crushing it. NBA 2K20 also continued to perform, so it's been great. The series is just doing fantastically well."

"Very much across the board we're seeing exceptionally high engagement," Zelnick added. "We haven't seen anything return to pre-pandemic levels or even seen the growth rate decline, frankly. It doesn't mean we won't... If anything, we're expecting that we'll see some softening. But we haven't seen it yet."

Zelnick discussed the plans for optimizing existing games to take advantage of the next-generation consoles.

"We have found that we've been able to take beloved games from our core franchises and bring them to new generations very successfully, but that's because the games have always looked better, different, we add content," Zelnick said. "It isn't what one thinks of when you think of a port. We don't port titles. We up-res them, we upgrade them, we update them."

Take-Two increased its forecast for the full fiscal year. Net revenue forecast has been increased from a range of $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion up to $3.05 billion to $3.15 billion. Net income is now expected to be in the range of $372 million to $403 million.

