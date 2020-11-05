PS5 Won't Support SSD Storage Expansion at Launch, Sony Confirms - News

The PS5 does have an internal slot that should be able to fit a standard stick-shaped M.2 SSD, however, it can't be used at launch.

Sony speaking with The Verge said the PlayStation 5 at launch won't support SSD storage expansion, but it will be coming down the road. "[T]his is reserved for a future update," said Sony on the internal slot.

The PlayStation 5 comes with an 825 GB SSD, while about 664 GB of that will be usable. Astro’s Playroom, the game that comes pre-installed on the console, takes up 2.38 GB of storage, while the OS and system files take up around 158 GB of storage.

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19.

