PS5 Won't Support SSD Storage Expansion at Launch, Sony Confirms - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 645 Views
The PS5 does have an internal slot that should be able to fit a standard stick-shaped M.2 SSD, however, it can't be used at launch.
Sony speaking with The Verge said the PlayStation 5 at launch won't support SSD storage expansion, but it will be coming down the road. "[T]his is reserved for a future update," said Sony on the internal slot.
The PlayStation 5 comes with an 825 GB SSD, while about 664 GB of that will be usable. Astro’s Playroom, the game that comes pre-installed on the console, takes up 2.38 GB of storage, while the OS and system files take up around 158 GB of storage.
The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19.
13 Comments
Oof. Not good Sony :/ hopefully an update releases within a month that fixes that.
Why would this not be available day 1? This doesn't make any sense.
Well few, if any SSD's on the market right now match the requirements needed. Right now there are one or two that I know of that just about match it in Read speed, but not Write speed. And Sony said it needs to be a bit faster than the SSD in the PS5 to make up for the difference. (PS5's SSD has more true priority levels than commercial SSDs.)
Hmm, has Sony even formally stated what the required specs are? They need that spec fully tested, and if they don't know the final spec yet themselves, the console can't exactly confirm spec compliance when you plug in a SSD. Probably the issue is, being good enough to run current games is one thing, but they need enough head room to allow for when future games fully optimize for Sony's SSD including the I/O architecture... The latter being what off the shelf SSDs won't be built for, although it seems plausible we could eventually see compatible I/O set-ups for 3rd party SSD, not just for PS5 compatibility but because that seems to allow alot better real-world benefit, conventional I/O systems otherwise imposing their own bottlenecks that prevent X faster speed from translating into X faster real world benefit. I suppose you can say "if Sony doesn't know if X or Y will be the standard, but Z will work" then they could enable Z compliant SSD right now, but that honestly doesn't feel like "the console way", if they are testing specs and will soon 100% commit and publicize what it will be, probably simplest just to wait and do it all in one go. And anyways, it's not like there is enough PS5 native games right now that need to be installed on PS5 drive. I do seem to remember some SSD being advertised as PS5 compatible, interesting to see if it is or isn't in the end.
Wasn't planning on buying an expansion until my drive is full and storage prices come down anyway. How soon will depend on how big the average next gen game ends up being.
when the number of big hitter games arrive you will need the expansion space
I've seen one or two commercial SSD's that match the read speed of the PS5's SSD, but I don't think in wright speed. Sony said "it needs to be a bit faster to make up for the difference" since their SSD has more true priority levels than commercial SSD's. So perhaps few, if any, are compatible with PS5 at launch.
Big oof. That's an insane amount of storage the OS and system files take! Not even Windows 10 requires anywhere near that amount of storage. With Demon's Souls taking around 66GB, Spider-Man: Miles Morales taking upwards of 105GB, and the new CoD taking 136GB, that's already half of what's available for storage for just 3 games! That ssd expansion slot better be available for use rather quickly.
Expect a year of wait till you can buy a good ssd expansion that works with the focus of Sony on its ssd.For me personally not really a problem since i do not play many games at once and the current ssd still gives you room to on average switch between 10 to 20 games.
Isn't the Xbox Series X OS also taking up around 200GB of the SSD storage? There should be a reason these need so much space
Astro's Room is quite small them. Sad to see so expansion available yet even if you have the drive.