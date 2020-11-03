Days Gone on PS5 to Support Up to 60 FPS and Dynamic 4K - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 594 Views
Days Gone developer Sony Interactive Entertainment Bend Studio via Twitter announced the PlayStation 4 game will be getting improvements on the PlayStation 5.
The game on PS5 will support up to 60 frames per second with dynamic 4K resolution. Your PS4 save file can be transferred to the PS5.
If you're taking a ride on the Broken Road for the first time, or finishing up NG+, here's what you can expect when you boot up #DaysGone on the #PS5:— Bend Studio #DaysGone (@BendStudio) November 3, 2020
📺 Up to 60FPS w/ Dynamic 4K
💾 Save Transfers from PS4 to PS5 pic.twitter.com/qP2ugQO4hc
Days Gone launched for the PS4 in April 2019.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
11 Comments
I don't plan on playing through it again, but I might check it out for a bit to see what it looks like. The game itself is awesome, and everyone should play it. After all the MEH reviews, I wasn't expecting much but it turned out to be one of my favorite games of 2019.
I was actually expecting native 4K with 60fps for most of the PS4 games, not that I can even discern native with dynamic 4K when I play. I'll try it nonetheless
Maybe it is because we are not going to see games specifically designed for the next gen console for a while. But I'm really excited about the fact that they are "patching" old games to look and play better :) I actually look forward replaying (or continuing) several games! For the Play Station I cannot wait to start over Ghost of Tsushima (I barely played it before to give my console to my ex.)!
Sony is finally get their backward solution in order. It's probably only a matter of time until they have a Digital solution for PS3, PS2 and PS1 games.
Comments below voting threshold
Gears 5 on Series X is also dynamic 4k and averages 1728p, not native 4k :)
- +3
I guess you're not to impressed with Gears 5 being dynamic 4K and Watch Dogs Legion being upscaled on XSX. Honestly, your schtick is getting old now. Move on from your hit and run pot shots.
- +6
Yup I am not impressed with gears 5 but at least the developers did improve the graphics and make it a match for pc ultra settings with Ray tracing and multiplayer being 120fps. With those upgrades, it does make sense why they did that but I expected native 4k for it 🤣. This doesn't have any graphical upgrade. Just Res and Fps upgrade
- 0
@blood tears: Dynamic Res was for xbox one x. Next gen resolution for watch dogs legion is not out yet. Its better to wait till DF do they analysis when next gen consoles do come out. Till then it's all just speculation :)
- 0