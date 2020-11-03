Days Gone on PS5 to Support Up to 60 FPS and Dynamic 4K - News

Days Gone developer Sony Interactive Entertainment Bend Studio via Twitter announced the PlayStation 4 game will be getting improvements on the PlayStation 5.

The game on PS5 will support up to 60 frames per second with dynamic 4K resolution. Your PS4 save file can be transferred to the PS5.

If you're taking a ride on the Broken Road for the first time, or finishing up NG+, here's what you can expect when you boot up #DaysGone on the #PS5:



📺 Up to 60FPS w/ Dynamic 4K

💾 Save Transfers from PS4 to PS5 pic.twitter.com/qP2ugQO4hc — Bend Studio #DaysGone (@BendStudio) November 3, 2020

Days Gone launched for the PS4 in April 2019.

