Ori and the Will of the Wisps Renders at 6K on Xbox Series X, Supersamples Down to 4K - News

/ 251 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Ori and the Will of the Wisps developer Moon Studios game director Thomas Mahler via ResetEra reveals the game on the Xbox Series X renders the game at 6K resolution and supersamples it down to 4K resolution.

The game will also run at 120 frames per second on the next-generation console. While it won't run at 4K resolution on the Xbox Series S, it should run at 120 frames per second.

"Will of the Wisps on Xbox Series X has a mode where the game internally renders at a 6k resolution and supersamples it down to 4k," said Mahler. "I don't think there's going to be anything comparable in terms of image quality for some time. Get your LG OLED's ready!"

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is currently available on the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles