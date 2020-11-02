FIFA 21 Remains in 1st on the Italian Charts - Sales

FIFA 21 (PS4) has remained in first place on the Italian charts for Week 43, 2020, which ended October 25, 2020. The Xbox One version is in second place and the Nintendo Switch version is in sixth place.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is up from fourth to third place. Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch (NS) is in fourth place. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PS4) drops from third to fifth place.

There are five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, four PlayStation 4 titles, and one Xbox One title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 43, 2020:

FIFA 21 (PS4) FIFA 21 (XOne) Ring Fit Adventure (NS) Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch (NS) Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PS4) FIFA 21 (NS) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) The Crew 2 (PS4) Super Mario 3D-All Stars (NS)

