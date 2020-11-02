FIFA 21 Tops the French Charts, Super Mario 3D All-Stars is in 2nd - Sales

FIFA 21 (PS4) has remained in first place on the French charts in week 43, 2020, according to SELL.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (NS) re-enters the top five in second. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is up one spot to take third place. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (NS) falls from second to fourth place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 FIFA 21 Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time NBA 2K21 Xbox One FIFA 21 Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time NBA 2K21 Nintendo Switch Super Mario 3D All-Stars Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Luigi's Mansion 2 Mario Kart 7 PC Microsoft Flight Simulator FIFA 21 The Sims 4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

