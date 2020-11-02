Marvel's Avengers Emotes and Takedowns Price Permanently Cut - News

Marvel’s Avengers after a decent launch in early September has seen a sharp drop off in the number of players with well under 1,000 players on at any given time on Steam.

Developer Crystal Dynamics following backlash from the high prices for emotes and takedowns have permanently reduced the prices by 50 percent. This is according to a new splash screen in the game. It isn't known if the permanent discounts will include costumes, but for now they are half off.

Emote and takedowns were originally priced at 1200 credits in the in-game store. This meant a price point of around $12 for just a single emote or takedown. They are now a more reasonable $6.

Marvel’s Avengers is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. It will also launch in 2021 for the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5.

