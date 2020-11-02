Dragon Quest Creator Teases Announcement for 35th Anniversary - News

/ 282 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Dragon Quest series creator Yuji Horii has teased to expect an announcement for the series 35th anniversary in 2021.

"Thank you very much for today," Horii said during the closing remarks at Dragon Quest X Fall Festival 2020 on October 30. "Next year, Dragon Quest will celebrate its 35th anniversary. I believe we will be able to make all sorts of announcements in regards to that. And there is still a whole lot of fun to look forward to in Astoltia [the world of Dragon Quest X]. Please continue to support Dragon Quest in the future. Thank you very much!"

We do know Dragon Quest XII is in development, however, in January 2020 Horii said the release of the game is "still a little while ahead." While a 2021 release is unlikely, it is very possible we will get a full announcement and trailer for the game next year.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles