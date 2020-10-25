Super Mario 3D All-Stars Sold 1.8 Million Digital Units in September, Tony Hawk Sold 2.8 Million - Sales

/ 831 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

NBA 2K21 was the top-earning digital title for the month of September with 1.9 million digital units sold, according to a report from research firm SuperData. Digital console launch sales were 19 percent higher than NBA 2K20, while in-game revenue increased eight percent.

Marvel's Avengers had the second-biggest digital launch ever for a Square Enix game selling 2.2 million digital units. Only Final Fantasy VII Remake had a bigger launch. Digital sales were similar to the launch of the PlayStation 4 title, Marvel's Spider-Man.

Two nostalgic titles from Activision Blizzard and Nintendo saw a strong first month. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 sold 2.8 million digital units, which is far higher than the remakes of Crash Bandicoot and Spyro. Nintendo’s Super Mario 3D All-Stars sold 1.8 million digital units and is the biggest launch for a Mario title on the Nintendo Switch.

Crusader Kings III set a record for a PC strategy game selling 1.1 million digital units, with a launch bigger than Sid Meier’s Civilization VI and Total War: Three Kingdoms.

Digital games in September 2020 earned $10.8 billion, which is a 14 percent increase year-over-year. Console earnings jumped 40 percent, mobile revenue was up nine percent, and PC revenue increased eight percent.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles