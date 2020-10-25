FIFA 21 Remains in 1st on the UK Charts - Sales

/ 449 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

FIFA 21 has remained in first place on the UK charts, according to GfK for the week ending October 24, 2020. Sales for the game dropped 50 percent week-on-week.

Several Nintendo Switch games were in the top 10 best-sellers list. Animal Crossing: New Horizons remains in second place as sales dropped 11 percent, Minecraft (NS) is up one spot to third place as sales decreased 15 percent, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe drops to fourth as sales declined 25 percent.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is up to fifth as sales dropped just seven percent and Ring Fit Adventure is down to sixth as sales declined 14 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

FIFA 21 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft (NS) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario 3D All-Stars Ring Fit Adventure Minecraft Dungeons Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Grand Theft Auto V Marvel's Avengers

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles