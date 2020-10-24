Snoop Dogg has an Xbox Series X Fridge - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 399 Views
Rapper Snoop Dogg posted a video of an Xbox Series X fridge on his Instagram page before deleting it, however, some people were able to get a download of the video before it was deleted.
The fridge is designed to look like a giant version of the Xbox Series X. The Xbox logo power button even lights up. Inside the fridge appears to be an Xbox Series X looking cake, as well as an actual Xbox Series X.
The official Xbox Twitter account posted an image of the shifty eyes meme with the Xbox Series X fridge in the background. It is likely Snoop Dogg wasn't supposed to share the fridge just yet as it is probably still under an embargo.
October 24, 2020
The Xbox Series X and Series S will launch worldwide on November 10.

3 Comments
So Xbox gets Snoop Dogg and PlayStation gets Travis Scott... Well... I think Xbox won this round.
That's kind of awesome. Xbox is killing it in the marketing dept. And they're ability to poke fun at themselves and generally be lighthearted.
Travis Scott has a way bigger influence, no disrespect to Snoop he a legend but you can't compare the two. I want an Xbox fridge 😔