Guilty Gear: Strive to Get Free-Next Gen Upgrade from PS4 to PS5

Arc System Works announced Guilty Gear: Strive will be getting a free next-generation upgrade. Anyone who owns the PlayStation 4 version will get the PlayStation 5 version for free. The game will also support cross-play between the PS4 and PS5 versions.

Guilty Gear: Strive will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on April 9, 2021.

Read an FAQ on the game below:

Q. Is cross-play (matchmaking) between platforms possible?

A. We are planning to implement cross-play between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions. There will not be support for cross-play with the arcade and Steam versions.

Q. Are the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of the game different?

A. The game’s content is the same. There are differences based on the system specs, such as the resolution and load times, however.

Q. Is it possible to play the PlayStation 4 version on the PlayStation 5? Will there be any differences in that situation?

A. The PlayStation 4 version can be played on the PlayStation 5 using the system’s backwards compatibility. However, it will perform the same as the PlayStation 4 version (with a maximum resolution of 1080p).

Q. Is it possible to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version after buying the PlayStation 4 version?

A. Customers who purchase the retail version for PlayStation 4 can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for no extra charge.

(Customers who purchase the retail edition will not be able to upgrade for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition console, as it has no disc drive.)

Also, customers who purchase the digital version for the PlayStation 4 from the PlayStation Store will be able to download the PlayStation 5 version for no extra charge.

Q. Is It possible to use an arcade stick for the PlayStation 4 while playing the PlayStation 5 version of the game?

A. We cannot answer or guarantee functionality for any individual products. Read more on this topic at the PlayStation Blog.

Q. Will the Ultimate Edition not be available for Steam?

A. Our apologies, but the Ultimate Edition will not be sold on Steam.

Q. Will downloadable content be shared between the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 editions?

A. It can be shared when using the same Sony Entertainment Network account (PlayStation Network account).

Q. What modes will be available starting April 6, 2021 (during early access)?

Release date of the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions (modes available during early access): All offline modes Story mode (prologue only) 13 characters



*Early access is not available for the Steam version.

Release date of the standard edition (all modes available to play): Online modes Story modes (Main Story) All 15 playable characters, including Anji and one more character (TBA)



*All editions, including Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate Editions will require the free April 9 update patch.

*Please note that an internet connection is required.

