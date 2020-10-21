Xbox Series S 'Will Not Limit the Potential' of the Next-Gen, Says Bohemia Interactive Devs - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 761 Views
Typically a video game console manufacturer will release one console at the start of a new generation. If one does release two consoles at once the only difference is usually the amount of storage available like with the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.
Microsoft is going a different route with the next-generation releasing two consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, with different specs. The main difference between the two consoles is the GPU, RAM, and an SSD with about half the storage. The CPU in the Xbox Series S is pretty much the same as the Xbox Series X.
Bohemia Interactive's Petr Kolář and David Kolečkář speaking with GamingBolt say the two consoles having the same CPU means the Xbox Series S won't be limiting the potential of games for the next generation.
"The important thing is that the CPU hasn´t been downgraded, so the Series S will not limit the potential scope or features of games," the developers said. "The Series S shouldn’t have any issues with the same games on lower resolutions. Maybe some adjusted graphic effects."
Bohemia Interactive's most recent game, Vigor, is available now as a free-to-play title for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, and will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 25.
The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch worldwide on November 10.
18 Comments
I can agree with that, its mostly the GPU that's weaker. For the other parts the console is pretty comparable with the PS5 and Xbox series X. Drop the resolution to 1080p, scale down AA, Ray tracing and shadows a bit and the game could probably run just fine on Xbox series S. Lets not forget even the Witcher 3 runs on a Switch. The Xbox series S will probably run games tge same way as a PC with all settings on low. While the PS5 and Series X will vary somewhere between mid and high.
Reduced resolution and lower graphics settings should be enough for most if not all demanding titles. That is what consumes much of the GPU power and memory. Even if the graphics tweaks makes Series S games look like 8th gen, that's fine for the price. Footage thus far suggests Series S is working in practice.
Anybody who thought it would limit next-gen potential knows nothing about how game development works. MS purposefully designed it so that the CPU and SSD were essentially the same as Series X, the GPU is the main differentiating factor, so getting a Series X game to run on Series S is as simple as lowering the resolution and using a few lower end graphical settings from the PC version that said developer will already be making (9 times out of 10) where needed.
didn't these guys claim that the 100mhz differnce between the PS5 cpu, and the Xbox series X one, will help it achieve more stable fps? Huh? now that theres a 100-200mhz differnce down to the series S, it wont limit it?
You're trying too hard.
Different guys say different things, zero cohesion = crap developer.
I'd like it explained. One article says "roughly same CPU" means "by and large the console won't hold back next-gen "
But also one means " CPU in the Xbox Series X will most likely mean more stable FPS".
So is the answer the S will have a less stable FPS but not to a degree that will hold back next-gen?
It's not that complicated. One is designed to target 4K like the PS5, the other is designed to target 1080p-1440p. Apples and oranges.
It will only hold back if the S is the system they develop for and just throw some extra bells and whistles for the X. Most will anyway, but some might put the extra effort in.
It's only a 100 mhz speed difference when PS5 is operating at peak efficiency, but it can't do that all of the time, power is funneled between CPU and GPU. PS5 CPU won't hurt it at all on games that either aren't CPU intensive or are CPU intensive but not GPU intensive, but a game that is both CPU and GPU intensive could create some issues for PS5, because the system can't run both the CPU and the GPU at the maximum possible clockrates all of the time; in such a game there will be times where the system is picking and choosing between boosting CPU or GPU, causing either resolution drops (assuming the developer uses dynamic resolution scaling to better take advantage of dynamic GPU), or FPS drops when the system decides to shift clock rate to GPU instead of CPU.
@shikamaru317: That's an assumption on your part. Albeit not devoid of logic. That being said, Mark Cerny clearly stated that the way the PS5 works, he doesn't expect performance to get much lower than the PS5's peak.
Bit of a difference between Limit and gaining more stable frames
That is entirely down to the developer, time is the most expensive currency. If they want to build a game from the ground up on both consoles, cool. But they won't, so there you go.
They don't need to build a game from the ground up on both consoles. That's not how modern game engine work. Do you think they build multiple versions pf the same game when they release one on PC? Do you think they bud a low setting game, another game for medium, another for High, and then one for Ultra settings?
You really need to start learning how games are made...
I know how they are made, PC games have been held back by crummy weak consoles for decades.
@Random_Matt - PC games were arguably held back, but it has mostly been on the CPU side.
In spite of "crummy consoles," PC games were pushing visuals for vastly superior GPU capabilities and higher memory demands. The specs Series S has mostly reduced.
True, although we will see what the future holds, let's say two-three years time.
Well even in 2-3 years; reducing resolutions, lowering effects quality and lowering texture quality will greatly reduce GPU and memory demands.
Some Series S titles might even look kinda last gen due to compromises. However, a Series S might be $199 at that point and ultimately running the same content.
