Xbox Series S 'Will Not Limit the Potential' of the Next-Gen, Says Bohemia Interactive Devs

Typically a video game console manufacturer will release one console at the start of a new generation. If one does release two consoles at once the only difference is usually the amount of storage available like with the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

Microsoft is going a different route with the next-generation releasing two consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, with different specs. The main difference between the two consoles is the GPU, RAM, and an SSD with about half the storage. The CPU in the Xbox Series S is pretty much the same as the Xbox Series X.

Bohemia Interactive's Petr Kolář and David Kolečkář speaking with GamingBolt say the two consoles having the same CPU means the Xbox Series S won't be limiting the potential of games for the next generation.

"The important thing is that the CPU hasn´t been downgraded, so the Series S will not limit the potential scope or features of games," the developers said. "The Series S shouldn’t have any issues with the same games on lower resolutions. Maybe some adjusted graphic effects."

Bohemia Interactive's most recent game, Vigor, is available now as a free-to-play title for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, and will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 25.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch worldwide on November 10.

