Monster Sanctuary Launches December 8 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 261 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Team17 and developer Moi Rai Games announced Monster Sanctuary will leave Early Access and launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on December 8.

"The full release of the game will bring an exciting five-year journey to an end,” said Moi Rai Games managing director Denis Sinner.

"Monster Sanctuary originally started out as a hobby project of mine while having a normal day job, and back then I couldn’t imagine that it would be released as a full-fledged game on multiple platforms with a publisher on my side. Ever since we launched the game into Early Access last year, the community feedback we’ve received has helped to improve the game and make it the best possible experience."

View the console and release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

As the youngest heir of an ancient bloodline of Monster Keepers, players set out to follow in their ancestors’ footsteps, all the while unpicking a mystery that threatens the long-standing peace between humans and monsters!

During its year in Early Access, Monster Sanctuary has expanded with a series of significant updates that broaden its fantastical world, such as the introduction of player vs player gameplay, and new areas to explore: the volcanic Magma Chamber, the claustrophobic Underworld, and the mechanical Mystical Workshop. Each has expanded on the menagerie of monsters available for players to track down and tame, and added new gameplay opportunities to explore. The full launch of Monster Sanctuary in December will see further content for players to explore as they embark on an epic adventure.

Key Features:

Overcome and Collect Beasts – Creatures great and small are available to collect and battle and can be upgraded via deep skill trees.

– Creatures great and small are available to collect and battle and can be upgraded via deep skill trees. Become the best Monster Keeper – A mysterious force threatens the peace between monsters and humans, and players will unravel these secrets through the story.

– A mysterious force threatens the peace between monsters and humans, and players will unravel these secrets through the story. Battle in Tactical Three-versus-Three Combat – Player rosters of monsters can fight AI or other players in a turn-based three-versus-three system, using elemental attacks and combos to devastating effect.

– Player rosters of monsters can fight AI or other players in a turn-based three-versus-three system, using elemental attacks and combos to devastating effect. Discover a Deep Metroidvania World – From the depths of the Underworld to the heights of the Snowy Peaks, there is plenty to explore, and hidden areas to uncover using monster skills.

– From the depths of the Underworld to the heights of the Snowy Peaks, there is plenty to explore, and hidden areas to uncover using monster skills. Items and Gear Aplenty – Players will find a plethora of useful items on their journey, which may even open new avenues of navigation.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles