Digital Foundry Dives Into the Xbox Series X Thermal and Power Consumption

Digital Foundry has done testing on Microsoft's more powerful next-generation console, the Xbox Series X, and has done an analysis of the thermals and power consumption of the console.

Several games were tested with Gears 5 drawing the highest power of up to 211 watts, while most games ran well below 200 watts. For reference, the Xbox Series X comes with a 315 watt power supply. Yakuza: Like a Dragon in its default mode was using between 140 to 160 watts with a rare spike of over 170 watts. Dirt 5 was using up around 170 watts.

The Xbox Series X dashboard was using 42 watts, while the Xbox One X dashboard uses around 48.5 watts. Two Xbox One games were tested running on the Xbox Series X and Xbox One X. Rise of the Tomb Raider peaked at 151 watts on the Xbox Series X and 170 watts on the Xbox One X, while Dead or Alive 6 peaked at 165 watts on the Xbox Series X and 177 watts on the Xbox One X.

View the video of the Xbox Series X analysis of the thermals and power consumption below:

Digital Foundry used Gears 5 to test the thermals of the Xbox Series X, since it had the highest usage in terms of power consumption. They used a scene where they could keep the console using just over 200 watts.

Using a thermal camera the metal sandwich core of the processor and southbridge boards run between 48c and 49c and in these areas the console feels warm, but not hot. The bottom of the console feels cold to the touch.

The hottest part of the Xbox Series X unsurprisingly is the top where the fan blows the hot air out of the console. The thermal camera showed a maximum temperature of 62c. This is hotter than any console they have tested before, but it is also the most powerful console.

"You can definitely feel the heat escape but I'm sure the reports of using Series X to 'heat your flat' are tongue-in-cheek observations because we can tell from the watt meter that our peak power consumption is around 210 watts," said Digital Foundry Technology Editor Richard Leadbetter.

"There's an incremental increase in heat output compared to Xbox One X, but what we're seeing here is nothing compared to something like a high-end PC - an RTX 3080 will easily pull 320W from the mains without factoring in the rest of the PC it is attached too.

"And as for the 1TB Seagate storage card getting uncomfortably hot, I tested this by copying data on and off the card for 20 minutes and noted a warm-to-the-touch maximum of 49c - again, nothing to worry about. Transfer times also remained consistent, meaning that the card was not overheating to the point where performance throttled."

Power Consumption Xbox Series X Xbox One X Power Off 0-2W 0.5W Dashboard 42W 48.5W Rise of the Tomb Raider (Peak) 151W 170W Dead or Alive 6 (Peak) 165W 177W

"My ultimate conclusion is that Series X is a larger than average console, but still very much a console - and its extra size and innovative design are there to handle higher power demands than prior console generations," continued Leadbetter. "Crucially, the design pays off. Series X is to all intents and purposes silent and excess heat generation is successfully dealt with. Heat dissipation does require somewhere for the heat to escape to though - that much is obvious - so don't keep Series X or indeed any modern console in an enclosed space.

The Xbox Series X and Series S will launch worldwide on November 10.

