Stardew Valley Update 1.5 Adds Splitscreen Co-Op

Developer ConcernedApe via Twitter has provided a little tease on the Stardew Valley 1.5 update, which was originally announced in February.

Update 1.5 will be adding splitscreen co-operative play. The number of simultaneous players will vary by platform. On PC it will let you have up to four players at a time, while on other platforms it might be limited to just two players.

ConcernedApe has yet to say when the update will be released, however, the developer previously announced the update will also be adding new end-game content and Willy's shop will be adding a new green door in the back.

Stardew Valley is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Android.

In Stardew Valley 1.5, there will be splitscreen co-op! pic.twitter.com/n7XhPWSuSi — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) October 16, 2020

Yup! splitscreen will be coming to console and PC, though the number of simultaneous players might vary (on PC, you will be able to have up to 4, but on some platforms it might be limited to 2) — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) October 16, 2020

