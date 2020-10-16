Phil Spencer on Cross-Gen Releases: Xbox Going to Take it on a Case by Case Basis - News

In past console generations, there is usually a clean break from one generation to the next, however, this coming generation is different. Several key titles for the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5 will also be coming out on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Some titles getting a cross-generation release includes the Xbox game Halo Infinite, and PlayStation games Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Horizon Forbidden West.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with Kotaku said Xbox will decide on a "case by case basis" on what game will be cross-generation and what game will be exclusive to the next-generation consoles.

"I think we’re going to take it on a case by case basis," Spencer said. "When we talk about a couple of years, it’s just when we look at the roadmap of games and the things that we’re building, that’s what we see. And so we’re just trying to be transparent with people about the roadmap of games that would be coming for last gen."

Upcoming releases from Microsoft - Everwild, State of Decay 3, Fable, Forza Motorsport, and Avowed - are listed for the Xbox Series X and S, and PC, but not for the Xbox One.

The Xbox Series X and Series S will launch worldwide on November 10.

