Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Oct 4 to Oct 10 - Lifetime Switch Sales Top 66 Million

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 423,806 consoles sold for the week ending October 10, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 127,449 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 30,083 units and the Nintendo 3DS with 3,120 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 145,742 units (52.41%). The PlayStation 4 is down 69,466 units (-35.28%), the Xbox One is down 23,433 units (-43.79%), and the 3DS is down 11,195 units (-78.20%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 423,806 ( 66,137,717 ) PlayStation 4 - 127,449 ( 113,831,200 ) Xbox One - 30,083 ( 48,369,786 ) 3DS - 3,120 ( 75,813,181 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 151,873 PlayStation 4 - 42,103 Xbox One - 21,515 3DS - 1,096

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 111,556 PlayStation 4 - 69,669 Xbox One - 7,099 3DS - 868 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 145,185 PlayStation 4 - 12,140 3DS - 1,070 Xbox One - 345

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 15,192 PlayStation 4 - 3,537 Xbox One - 1,124 3DS - 86

