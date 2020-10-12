FIFA 21 Debuts in 1st on the UK Charts, Sales Down 42% Compared to FIFA 20 - Sales

FIFA 21 has debuted in first place on the UK charts, according to GfK for the week ending October 10, 2020. Sales are 42 percent lower than the launch of FIFA 20, however, it should be noted these sales are for physical copies only.

FIFA 21 is still the biggest launch of 2020, despite the huge drop off compared to last year's release. 62 percent of the sales were on the PlayStation 4, 36 percent on the Xbox One, and two percent on the Nintendo Switch.

It is very likely digital launch sales for FIFA 21 are higher than they were for FIFA 20. It is also possible people are waiting to play the game on the next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5.

Star Wars: Squadrons remained in second place with sales down 55 percent in its second week. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time after debuting in first last week falls to third as sales dropped 58 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

FIFA 21 - NEW Star Wars: Squadrons Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario 3D All-Stars Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft (NS) Minecraft Dungeons Marvel's Avengers Ring Fit Adventure

