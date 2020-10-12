Xbox Series X Unboxing Video Posted 1 Month Before Release - News

We are just under one month away from the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S and a video of someone unboxing the Xbox Series X has now appeared on YouTube.

Some people with test units of the Xbox Series X have reported hot air coming out of their Xbox Series X, however, Xbox games marketing GM Aaron Greenberg has said the heat output of the console isn't much different than the Xbox One X.

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford in a recent interview said the next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5, represent the biggest generational leap in console gaming history.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch worldwide on November 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

