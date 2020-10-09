Ghost of Tsushima to Support 60 FPS on PS5 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions announced via Twitter the PlayStation 4 game, Ghost of Tsushima, will take advantage of the Game Boost feature on the PlayStation 5 and support 60 frames per second.

"PS5 owners playing with Game Boost will see an extra option to allow frame rates up to 60FPS, and while loading speeds on the PS4 are already great, just wait until you see them on the PS5!" said Sucker Punch Productions.

The developer also announced you will be able to transfer your save of the game from the PlayStation 4 to the PlayStation 5. This will be standard for PS4 games that run on the PS5 via backward compatibility.

Ghost of Tsushima is available now for the PlayStation 4.

