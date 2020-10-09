Sackboy: A Big Adventure Story Trailer Released - News

/ 253 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sumo Digital have released the story trailer for Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

View the story trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Take Sackboy on an epic 3D platforming adventure with your friends.

Iconic PlayStation hero Sackboy bursts back into breathtaking action with a huge, fun and frantic 3D multiplayer platforming adventure – and a whole new edgy sackitude!

And here’s what’s going down:

The dastardly Vex (a near-mythical being born of chaos and fear, no less) kidnaps Sackboy’s friends and forces them to build his Topsy Turver.

This most deadly diabolical device will transform Craftworld from a fantastical land of pure imagination and innocent dreams… into a torrid, barren eyesore of nightmares. Ooh the fiend!

But legend tells of a prophecy from deep within the ancient order of the Knitted Knights, Craftworld’s legendary protectors. For only the brave, fearless, chivalrous and, yes, gallant can save the day in an almost too dramatic for words race against time stuffed with danger and peril. So much peril.

Set off alone or with your bravest friends on a whirlwind of capers across the snowiest mountains, the leafiest jungles, the wettest underwater realms and the, uh, spaciest of space colonies.

Take down Vex. Save the sack-folk. Save the day. It’s time to fulfill your destiny, Sackboy. From woolly wonderkid and hessian hero… rise our Knitted Knight.

PlayStation 5 Features:

Fast Loading – Experience fast loading between and into levels, including in multiplayer sessions with the PS5 console’s ultra-high speed SSD.

– Experience fast loading between and into levels, including in multiplayer sessions with the PS5 console’s ultra-high speed SSD. Tempest 3D AudioTech – Hear Craftworld come to life all around you.

– Hear Craftworld come to life all around you. Haptic Feedback – Running across wool-like flooring or platforms will use haptics to simulate the change in material under Sackboy.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and November 19 in Europe and the rest of the world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles