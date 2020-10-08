Microsoft Plans to Bring xCloud to iOS Using Web Browsers, According to Multiple Sources - News

Microsoft is working on a plan to bring Xbox Game Pass via xCloud to iOS in early 2021 using a "direct browser-based solution," according to sources familiar with Microsoft's plans speaking with The Verge. Microsoft is developing a web browser version of xCloud, alongside continued work on an app the company hopes to eventually release on iOS.

Sources have also told Business Insider that the head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking with employees at an all-hands meeting on Wednesday of Microsoft's plans to bring Xbox Game Pass to the iPhone and iPad in 2021.

"We absolutely will end up on iOS," Spencer told employees. "We’ll end up on iPhones, and iPads with Game Pass."

Apple has been blocking services like Microsoft's xCloud and Google's Stadia from running on iOS via the App Store. Apple does allow the services, but with restrictions that say developers much submit each of their games individually as separate apps. Microsoft and Google are then allowed to create an app that links to all the individual games.

Microsoft launched its monthly subscription service Xbox Game Pass on Android last month using xCloud. It is available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members at no additional costs.

