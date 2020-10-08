Xbox Series X Heat Output Not Significantly Different Than Xbox One X, Says Aaron Greenberg - News

Microsoft is a month away from the release of its next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Ahead of the launch, Microsoft has given access to the Xbox Series X to press outlets and YouTubers.

Some have reported the air coming out of the Xbox Series X is hot, however, Xbox games marketing GM Aaron Greenberg via Twitter says the heat output of the console isn't much different than the Xbox One X. This is after testing has been done by the engineering team.

"The console will output system heat out of the exhaust, just as any other console will," Greenberg said. "Our engineering team confirmed the heat leaving the console is not significantly different than Xbox One X.

"This matches my experience at home quiet, fast & impressive power for the size."

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch on November 10 worldwide.

