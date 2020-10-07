Pikmin 3 Deluxe Demo Available Today, Over 40 Minutes of Gameplay Released - News

Nintendo of America has announced a demo for Pikmin 3 Deluxe will be released this evening on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop.

The demo supports save-data transfer to the full game when it launches on October 30. Completing it will also give access to the Ultra-Spicy difficulty mode in the full game immediately, as well as other perks.

View over 40 minutes of new gameplay footage of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Grow a squad of adorable, plantlike Pikmin to traverse a strange world and save your planet.

Command a capable crop of five different types of Pikmin to strategically overcome obstacles, defeat creatures, and find food for your famished home planet! You can even bring a second player along to divvy up tasks as you explore a world that seems larger than life from a pint-sized perspective.

Pikmin at Your Pace

Return to your ship before time runs out, or you (and your Pikmin) could be in big trouble. If you prefer a more casual approach, a variety of difficulty settings, lock-on targeting and optional hints have been newly added. With less pressure, you have more time to strategically command your Pikmin and take in the lush scenery.

Play Side-Story Missions, Head-to-Head Matches and More!

This deluxe version of the Pikmin 3 game includes new side-story missions featuring Olimar and Louie, the ability to play Story mode with a friend and all DLC stages from the original release. Feeling competitive? Enjoy fierce head-to-head Bingo Battles and online leaderboards for Mission mode.

Three brave explorers land on planet PNF-404 on a mission to find food for their starving home planet. After a crash landing, these explorers must work with Pikmin to reunite and complete their mission.

Direct, toss and grow Pikmin with different abilities and strengths—winged Pikmin can fly, while blue Pikmin can breathe underwater. By strategically choosing the right Pikmin for the job at hand and changing between the three captains (or coordinating with a second player), you can work efficiently to collect fruit and grow your Pikmin squad.

When you aren’t busy collecting fruit and saving your planet, try out Mission mode to accomplish set requirements like defeating enemies or collecting items. Looking for some friendly competition? In Bingo Battle you must use Pikmin to retrieve items on your bingo card before your opponent does.

With more options for cooperative play, settings that make it easy for newcomers to start their Pikmin journey, new side stories and more, these tiny Pikmin are in for their biggest adventure yet.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 30.

A demo for #Pikmin 3 Deluxe will be available this evening on Nintendo #eShop! The demo version features save-data transfer with the full game! Completing it also gives immediate access to the Ultra-Spicy difficulty mode in the full game, and other perks! pic.twitter.com/rFs5iKSNmC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 7, 2020

