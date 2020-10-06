NBA 2K21 Trailer Reveals Next-Gen Gameplay - News

/ 115 Views

by, posted 27 minutes ago

2K Games has released a new trailer for NBA 2K21 that features the first gameplay of the next-generation versions of the game. The footage was captured on a PlayStation 5.

View the trailer below:

Here is an overview of the trailer:

Today’s video features a raw look at next-gen gameplay for NBA 2K21, presenting an exhibition game between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Players are brought right up to the action on the hardwood—as if they suited up themselves—and the game is brought to life thanks to new AI systems that power every single person in the arena! From here, the new Rail Cam presents NBA 2K21 gameplay in a dynamic and visually stunning fashion, elevating the game to new immersive heights.

The next-gen version of NBA 2K21 is positioned to be an awesome leap forward and the largest game in franchise history. So much has been expanded and improved upon, including:

An eye-popping leap in graphical advancements: next-gen lighting, textures, physics, animations, and more that push NBA 2K21’s visual presentation to the bleeding edge.

NBA 2K21’s visual presentation to the bleeding edge. Rebuilt player movement and player impact, driven by new on-court animation and collision engines that make for a smoother, tougher game.

The entire arena comes to life, with more than 150 unique AI-driven characters interacting seamlessly to create a groundbreaking Lower Bowl experience.

An expanded soundtrack with 202 songs at launch and more to come.

NBA 2K21 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch for the Xbox Series X and S worldwide on November 10, and for the PlayStation 5 on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles