Turn 10 Studios Might be Providing Support on Playground's Fable

Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios have both been working on the Forza franchise in the past several years. Playground Games develops the Forza Horizon series, while Turn 10 Studios develops Forza Motorsport.

Publisher Microsoft and developer Playground Games during the Xbox Games Showcase in July announced a new entry in the Fable franchise for the Xbox Series X and PC. "A new beginning for the legendary franchise," reads the announcement post. "Explore a land of fantastical creatures and wondrous places. Developed by Playground Games for Xbox Series X, and Windows 10 and coming to Xbox Game Pass."

Design Architect at Turn 10 Studios Bill Geise on his LinkedIn profile mentions he is working on Forza, as well as Fable. This suggests the studio might be providing development support to Playground Games on the new Fable game.

Geise has been working at Turn 10 Studios since 2004 and has worked on every Forza Motorsport game.

Thanks, VideoGameChronicles.

