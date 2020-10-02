Super Mario 3D All-Stars Remains in 1st on the Australian Charts, Mafia Games Debut in Top 10 - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

Super Mario 3D All-Stars has remained in first on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 27, 2020.

Mafia: Trilogy debuted in second place, while Mafia: Definitive Edition debuted in sixth place. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 drops from second to third place and NBA 2K21 drops one spot to take fourth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Super Mario 3D All-Stars Mafia: Trilogy - NEW Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 NBA 2K21 Grand Theft Auto V Mafia: Definitive Edition - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Just Dance 2020 Nier: Automata Red Dead Redemption 2

