Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Fighter Steve from Minecraft Announced - News

/ 330 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo and Mojang have announced Steve from Minecraft is the next DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Steve includes multiple skins, including Alex, Enderman, and Zombie.

Mr. Sakurai Presents: Steve and Alex live stream with game director Masahiro Sakurai featuring more information on the DLC fighter will take place on October 3 at 7:30 AM PT / 10:30 AM ET / 4:30 PM CET.

"Bringing Minecraft to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the result of an amazing collaboration with Nintendo," said Mojang CCO Jens ‘Jeb’ Bergström. "As fans of the series and avid players at our studios, we couldn’t be more excited to see Minecraft join Smash’s already legendary lineup of characters."

View the trailer of the DLC fighter below:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles