Super Mario 3D All-Stars Tops the September UK Charts, Switch Accounts for 42 Percent of All Game Sales

Super Mario All-Stars topped the UK charts for the month of September, according to GfK. The game barely outsold Marvel's Avengers, which was in second place. It is also the second fastest-selling Mario platformer ever, only behind Super Mario Odyssey.

There were over 1.07 million physical games sold in September, with Nintendo accounting for 32.3 percent of the total game sales. 41.7 percent of the physical game sales were on the Nintendo Switch. Software sales are down 35.6 percent when compared to September 2019. This is mainly due to FIFA 20 launching in September last year, while FIFA 21 will launch in October this year.

146,000 video game consoles were sold in September in the UK to bring the 2020 total to 1.3 million. This is a 34.2 percent increase year-over-year. The Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox one have all seen growth in 2020, while the Switch is up 90 percent.

Here are the top 20 best-selling titles:

Super Mario 3D All-Stars Marvel's Avengers Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft (NS) Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K21 PGA Tour 2K21 Ring Fit Adventure Ghost of Tsushima Minecraft Dungeons FIFA 20 Super Mario Odyssey Mafia: Definitive Edition EA Sports UFC 4 F1 2020 Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy Paper Mario: The Origami King LEGO Harry Potter Collection

