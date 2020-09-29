EA Play Launches for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members on November 10 - News

/ 367 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft has announced EA Play will be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers starting on November 10 on Xbox consoles, including Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. It will be available on PC via Xbox Game Pass starting in December.

"Earlier this month we announced that we’ve teamed up with Electronic Arts to provide Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members an EA Play membership at no additional cost," said Microsoft.

"Today I’m announcing that starting November 10, EA Play will be available on Xbox consoles, including Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and beginning in December, members with an Ultimate or PC subscription will be able to download and play games from the EA Play library on Windows 10 PCs.

"That means we will have a whole new collection of games coming your way on console and PC, and that some of the best EA Play games will also be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play on Android devices via the cloud."

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch worldwide on November 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles