PS4 vs DS Sales Comparison - PS4 Closes Gap in August 2020

posted 8 hours ago

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo DS.

PlayStation 4 Vs. DS Global:

Gap change in latest month: 90,802 - PS4

Gap change over last 12 months: 2,487,573 - DS

Total Lead: 33,561,783 - DS

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 113,012,651

DS Total Sales: 146,574,434

August 2020 is the 82nd month that the PlayStation 4 has been available for. During the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 when compared with the Nintendo DS during the same timeframe by 90,802 units. However, the Nintendo DS has grown its lead over the PlayStation 4 in the last 12 months by 2.49 million units. The Nintendo DS currently leads by 33.56 million units.

The DS launched in November 2004 in North America, December 2004 in Japan, and March 2005 in Europe, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.

The 82nd month on sale for the PlayStation 4 is August 2020, while for the Nintendo DS it is August 2011. The PlayStation 4 has sold 113.01 million units, while the Nintendo DS sold 146.57 million units during the same timeframe.

The Nintendo DS ended up selling 154.02 million units lifetime. The PlayStation 4 is currently 41.01 million units behind the lifetime sales of the Nintendo DS.

